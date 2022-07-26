Lebanon's Parliament votes to spend World Bank loan on wheat

After the parliamentary vote, Salam said in a news conference that the money could secure wheat for a longer than six months, provided prices continue to decline.

Panics and queues at the bakeries are commonplace. Scuffles break out between anxious customers waiting for limited available bread bundles. Bakery owners have warned that wheat supply is limited and operation costs have skyrocketed.

Though Lebanon’s foreign reserves continue to drain at a striking rate, the country continues to partially subsidize wheat imports and modify bread prices in line with fuel prices, currency devaluation, and global wheat prices. Critics say the blanket subsidy program is ineffective and expensive, and the government has struggled to manage a targeted cash card program for the country’s most vulnerable.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who was present during Parliament's vote, said that most locally produced bread “goes to non-Lebanese and everyone knows that.” Salam said government and security officials formed a committee to monitor wheat imports and distribution.

Lebanon’s economic meltdown is due to decades of corruption and financial mismanagement.

For over two years, Lebanon has been negotiating with the International Monetary Fund to unlock billions of dollars in aid and make its economy viable again. But the country has struggled to reform its banking sector and bloated public sector.

Lebanon has been without a fully-functioning government for almost three months, with reappointed Prime Minister-elect Mikati steering a caretaker government.