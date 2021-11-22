dayton-daily-news logo
LeBron draws blood on Stewart's face in Pistons-Lakers melee

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is held back after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is held back after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Nation & World
By LARRY LAGE, Associated Press
32 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after drawing blood on Isaiah Stewart's face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound on Sunday night.

James's left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart above the neck, sending him into a bloody rage. Detroit's center had to be held back more than once, keeping him separated from the NBA superstar.

Stewart was also ejected from the game early in the third quarter. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical after the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it.

James was escorted off the floor and fans did not throw anything at him as he walked toward the team's locker room.

A cup was tossed from the stands in suburban Detroit on an infamous night on Nov. 19, 2004, triggering perhaps the worst brawl in U.S. sports history when a melee with the Pistons and Indiana Pacers spilled into the stands.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

