LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver

“As I said before, at some point, this league invariably will expand, but it’s not at this moment that we are discussing it,” Silver said earlier this year. “But one of the factors in expanding is the potential dilution of talent.”

James said in June on his show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO Sports that he wants to own a team and revealed his plans to have it in Las Vegas, which has long been mentioned as a possible expansion site.

Fans in Las Vegas gave James loud ovations Wednesday night, and he responded by scoring 23 points in 18 minutes. He appeared in only the first half, making 8 of his 11 shots.

He looked right at home. And if Las Vegas becomes a business home one day, James clearly wouldn’t mind.

“It’s the best fan base in the world and I would love to bring a team here at some point,” James said. “That would be amazing.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports