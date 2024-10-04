LeBron James, Anthony Davis will play in Lakers' first preseason games in Palm Springs, Redick says

“They’re going to play this weekend, but we’re still talking through what minutes and rotations look like for everybody,” Redick said after the Lakers' third practice of training camp.

That means James could be on the court at Acrisure Arena this weekend with Bronny James, his oldest son and the Lakers' second-round draft pick. No father and son have ever played in the NBA at the same time, let alone on the same team.

LeBron and Bronny are both anticipating that moment — and so are the rest of the Lakers, who can see the James family's natural competitiveness coming out already in camp.

“It’s fantastic to be able to be here and witness it in practice,” Davis said Wednesday. “Bronny hit a 3 over (LeBron), (and) everybody was talking smack in Bronny’s favor. Then Bron came down and just bullied somebody and got a layup. ... Even though they weren’t matched up, the competition is there, and that’s what we love to see.”

Bronny, who turns 20 on Sunday, is expected to get significant playing time in the preseason before he spends a good amount of the regular season with the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

LeBron James and Davis were on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. LeBron then took an extended vacation in Europe, but he got back to work last month preparing for his 22nd NBA season, tying him with Vince Carter for the longest career in league history.

James was busy with the U.S. team and didn't speak extensively with Redick, his former podcast partner, immediately after Redick got the job in late June. But James and Davis have both spoken often with Redick this week about their plans and preparation for the upcoming season.

“It was just random texts here or there talking about it, but now I'm diving in,” James said Tuesday.

Davis appears to be in ideal health again this fall after he played in a career-best 76 games last season.

The Lakers are playing their entire preseason schedule away from Los Angeles while renovations are completed at their downtown arena. They open the regular season at home against Minnesota on Oct. 22.

