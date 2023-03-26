LeBron James returns but doesn't start after month's absence

The Lakers provided few updates on James' condition during his absence, and James kept the details of his recovery firmly under wraps on social media. He also missed five games earlier this season with a strained left adductor, and he has had injury absences in every full season of his time with the Lakers.

But James is looking healthy at a key point for the Lakers, who could finally have their full roster available for the final games of the stretch run. Los Angeles has broken into the playoff picture during James' absence, moving up to eighth in the Western Conference on Friday with its win over Oklahoma City.

While James returned, D'Angelo Russell was ruled out for a second straight game due to a right hip injury. Russell and James have played in only two games together since the Lakers acquired Russell in a trade last month because of injury absences for both players.

