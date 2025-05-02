LeBron James sprained a knee ligament in Lakers' final loss to Wolves, an AP source says

ESPN first reported James' injury.

The 40-year-old James would have been sidelined for at least a few weeks if the Lakers had avoided elimination or advanced out of the first round due to the severity of the injury, which was identified in a postseason medical exam.

The top scorer in NBA history has played in a league-record 292 postseason games, never missing a playoff appearance for his teams during his record-tying 22 seasons. If the Lakers had avoided elimination in Game 5, that streak would have ended.

James got hurt in the fourth quarter of Game 5 when Minnesota's Donte DiVincenzo collided with him while throwing an aggressive screen. DiVincenzo was called for an offensive foul on the play, which left James on the ground in apparently serious pain for several moments.

James left the game briefly, but returned moments later to play the final 7:23 in the Lakers' 103-96 loss. James finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

James said after the game that he would take time to think about his basketball future. He hasn't officially decided whether to return for a record 23rd NBA season, but the Lakers' top brass made it clear Thursday that they expect him to be back next season.

James had another standout season for the Lakers, confounding all previous notions of basketball longevity. He averaged 24.4 points per game — his lowest since his rookie season, but just barely — along with 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

James remained the Lakers’ leader and lynchpin while they won 52 games and the Pacific Division title despite the midseason roster upheaval of their seismic trade for Luka Doncic.

