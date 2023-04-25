LeBron leads Lakers past Grizz 117-111 in OT for 3-1 lead

James, who also had 20 reboudns, coolly scored the basket that forced overtime over heavy defensive pressure, and he hit a huge layup while getting fouled to put the Lakers up by five with 29.1 seconds to play. Dennis Schröder and Austin Reaves buried two free throws apiece to seal the Lakers' 12th win in 15 games dating to the regular season.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Memphis.

Davis didn’t look sharp for much of Game 4 while struggling with an apparent hip injury that required a heating pad on the bench, but he blocked four shots, and the Lakers excelled whenever the big man was protecting the rim.

Dillon Brooks had 11 points for Memphis after getting ejected from Game 3 for striking James in the groin.

Morant’s 45-point performance in Game 3 wasn’t enough to dig the Grizzlies out of an early 29-point hole in his first game back from an injury absence with a sore right hand. He reacted with obvious pain after he jammed the hand into the ground again during the second half of Game 4, but kept playing and even dunked on Rui Hachimura an instant before the third-quarter buzzer.

The Grizzlies fell behind by an NBA record-tying 26 points after a historically bad first quarter in Game 3, but they dramatically improved their start in Game 4. The Lakers still jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first half before Memphis got back in it with a big surge to close the first half.

Grizzlies: Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe watched the game from courtside. Sharpe, a Fox Sports commentator and a huge LeBron fan, got into a shouting match with several Grizzlies and Morant’s father during their visit to face the Lakers in January, requiring security to intervene. There was no apparent drama this time out. ... Jaren Jackson Jr. kneed Schröder very near the groin while setting a screen in the fourth quarter, but assessed only a common foul after video review.

Lakers: The celebrity-studded sellout crowd included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who watched from a luxury box. Edward Norton, Adam Sandler, USC coach Lincoln Riley and Diddy also attended. ... Jarred Vanderbilt scored 15 points and even hit his first 3-pointer in 20 days during the first quarter. His impressive defense has been more valuable than his balky offensive game for the Lakers, who quickly put him in the starting lineup after his arrival at the trade deadline. ___

