LeBron leads Lakers past Hawks 134-118 for 4th straight win

Monk scored 21 points in the first half while hitting eight of his first nine shots in his latest impressive performance for the Lakers, who signed him as a free agent in the offseason. Monk averaged 20.7 points per game in Los Angeles’ previous six games starting on Christmas, showing off his quick-release jumper with multiple 3-pointers in every outing.

“What we love about him is that he can create, and he can be a finisher,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He's playing really well in all ways you can offensively.”

Coach Nate McMillan is still away from the Hawks under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but starters Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to uniform after clearing the protocols earlier in the week. Collins had missed the Hawks’ previous five games, and Bogdanovic scored 15 points after missing the last four.

Once again, Atlanta's main problem was defense: The Hawks yielded at least 130 points for the eighth time since November and in its fourth consecutive loss.

“We’ve got to do a better job,” Atlanta interim coach Joe Prunty said. “Because in a game like tonight, you have a guy like Malik Monk and Avery Bradley who weren’t necessarily causing the problems, but they were getting the benefits. We need to be better defensively.”

Young added nine rebounds to another outstanding performance despite a lower back injury that forced him to miss Atlanta's last game in Sacramento after he dropped 56 in Portland on Monday.

“I think defense is an effort thing,” said Young, who broke Dominique Wilkins' franchise record by scoring at least 25 points in his 17th consecutive game. “It’s not necessarily a skill too much. It’s more about effort and your want, and a lot of it is game plan. Those two things to hand in hand, and I think we’ve got to do better on both of them. We’ve got to want it more.”

TIP-INS

Hawks: Cameron Oliver and Gorgui Dieng remain in the NBA's health and safety protocols along with McMillan. ... Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot played 23 scoreless minutes in his first game since his contract became guaranteed for the rest of the season.

Lakers: Austin Reaves' contract also became fully guaranteed Friday in an unsurprising decision. The rookie is a regular rotation player off LA's bench. ... James passed Alvin Robertson for 10th place on the NBA's career steals list in the second half. ... Russell Westbrook had nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds before fouling out just shy of his eighth triple-double of the season.

BRADLEY SUPER

Bradley scored 16 points in an outstanding first half and hit four 3-pointers in his first game since his contract with the Lakers became guaranteed for the rest of the season.

Los Angeles claimed Bradley in October after their roster had preseason injury problems, and the veteran guard surprisingly became a starter and a dependable contributor in his second stint in LA. Bradley was a contributor to the Lakers’ championship team before the coronavirus pause, but he opted out of the playoff bubble and didn’t get to win the title.

HUERT 'EM AGAIN

Kevin Huerter, who scored 25 points and closed out the Hawks’ win in Sacramento two days ago with five late points, hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half against the Lakers.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Clippers on Sunday.

Lakers: Host Memphis on Sunday.

___

Caption Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Caption Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) hangs from the basket before an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)