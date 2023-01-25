LeBron scores 46 points with 9 3s, but Clippers rout Lakers

Norman Powell had 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 19 for the Clippers.

Russell Westbrook scored 17 points and Thomas Bryant added 15 for the Lakers.

The Clippers never trailed, largely because of a spectacular outside shooting performance in the first half.

Powell hit four 3-pointers and George and Jackson added three apiece while the Clips went 15 of 23 behind the arc, making more 3s than two-point buckets (12) while going up 77-54. The Clippers hadn't made 15 3-pointers in a half in the past three seasons.

James went tumbling headfirst onto the walkway behind the courtside seats while chasing a loose ball in the third quarter, but got up unhurt.

HACHIMURA ARRIVES

Rui Hachimura sat on the Lakers' bench in street clothes one day after Los Angeles acquired him from Washington in a trade for Kendrick Nunn. The Japanese big man could be in uniform Wednesday.

“I'm super-duper excited” about the Lakers' acquisition, coach Darvin Ham said. “A multifaceted, strong, skilled, athletic player. Definitely fills a big void and can just fall into the system seamlessly. … I think he’s going to bring a lot.”

TIP-INS

Clippers: Marcus Morris left the game with bruised ribs. ... John Wall missed his sixth straight game with an abdominal injury. ... Luke Kennard missed his ninth straight game with a calf injury, but could return Thursday.

Lakers: Davis is close to his return, although the team still hasn't put a date on it. Davis had “another great day” of rehabilitation, Ham said. ... Guards Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves also are both close to returns from injury, Ham said. Reaves hasn't played since Jan. 4, and Walker has been out since Dec. 28. ... Westbrook scored his 24,000th point in the first quarter, becoming the 28th player in NBA history to hit the mark.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host San Antonio on Thursday night.

Lakers: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill