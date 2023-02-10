LeBron sits out 1st game after setting NBA scoring record

James' absence and the Lakers' flurry of trades over the past two days have left them with only eight or nine players in uniform when they face the powerhouse Bucks, who are on an eight-game winning streak.

Los Angeles traded away Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones while acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba and Davon Reed.

The moves are an attempt to salvage another disappointing year for James and the Lakers, who have foundered at the back of the Western Conference pack all season long with Anthony Davis struggling through his annual injury problems. The 13th-place Lakers fell to 25-30 with their 133-130 loss to the Thunder on James' historic night.

