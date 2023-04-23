LeBron's Lakers beat Grizzlies 111-101, take 2-1 series lead

With the Lakers’ sellout crowd booing his every move, Brooks had just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting before his ejection. He drew the Lakers fans’ ire for his behavior during and after Game 2, when the 27-year-old Brooks called the 38-year-old James “old” and belittled James’ abilities.

This rivalry stayed chippy in the third quarter, with Lakers forward Hachimura getting a technical foul for a furious reaction to a foul.

Aside from the physical play, the Lakers were in control of Game 3 until the Grizzlies made it mildly interesting late, never getting closer than nine points.

Morant wore a black brace and padding on his hand and appeared tentative with it at times, but Memphis’ leading scorer started slowly before rounding into his usual unguardable form in the fourth quarter.

Desmond Bane scored 18 points for the Grizzlies.

A frenetic crowd showed up for the Lakers' first playoff game in 10 years with a full arena, and Brooks' provocative behavior provided a perfect outlet for the fans' energy. The fans booed Brooks in pregame warmups and each time he touched the ball before his ejection — but more importantly, the Lakers played with a similar edge from the opening tip.

Los Angeles rushed away to a double-digit lead and went up 35-9 after one quarter while the Grizzlies flailed offensively, going 3 for 25 with six turnovers. Brooks was particularly bad, missing 10 of his first 12 shots and making little impact on defense.

The Lakers led by 29 in the second quarter before Memphis finally shook off its road jitters and made a 10-0 run to close the first half, trimming its deficit to 16.

Grizzlies: Brooks is the only player in franchise history to be ejected from multiple playoff games. He has been ejected six times in his six-year career, and he served two suspensions this season for an accumulation of technical fouls. ... Memphis hadn't played a postseason game in Los Angeles since 2013.

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell scored 17 points. He had a four-point play in the first quarter, the Lakers' first such play in a postseason game since Kobe Bryant did it in 2009. ... The 17-time NBA champions' last playoff game with a full crowd was in 2013. The Lakers missed the next six ensuing postseasons, and their 2020 championship run occurred in the Florida bubble. They hosted three first-round games in 2021 with a half-full arena due to COVID-19 restrictions.

