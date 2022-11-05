Ledecky posts world record in 1,500 free at World Cup meet

She lowered the world record in the short course 1,500 freestyle to 15:08.24 last week in Toronto. Her time at 800 meters, 8:00.58, nearly broke Belmonte’s world record for that distance.

“I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself after last week,” Ledecky said. “Having the fans here cheering me on meant a lot.”

Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship golds, both the most by a female swimmer.

