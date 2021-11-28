Leftist holds commanding lead in Honduran presidential vote

On Sunday night, thousands of people packed the capital’s Morazan Boulevard, blowing car horns, waving the Libre party’s red flags and setting off fireworks. After midnight, the street continued to fill with Castro’s celebrating supporters.

Anticipating vandalism, some businesses along the boulevard had covered their windows with wood or metal sheeting, but the celebration appeared peaceful.

In 2017, after a protracted election filled with irregularities, protesters filled the streets and the government imposed a curfew. Three weeks later now-outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernández was declared the winner despite the Organization of American States observation mission calling for an election re-do. At least 23 people were killed.

Late Sunday, Castro promised a permanent dialogue with the Honduran people and said beginning Monday she wanted to open conversations with all sectors of society and international organizations to seek solutions for the Central American country, which is recovering from two major hurricanes, troubled by gangs and enduring corruption and high poverty. Her husband, the former president who was ousted by a military coup in 2009, did not appear on stage with her, but her son and daughter were there.

Castro received a late surge of support when Salvador Nasralla, who lost to Hernández in 2017, ended his own candidacy and joined her alliance in October. The move took a three-way race that could have favored Asfura to just two.

Castro rode a wave of discontentment with the National Party’s rule. Hernández became a national embarrassment with U.S. federal prosecutors in New York accusing him of running a narco state and fueling his own political rise with drug money. Hernández has denied it all and has not been formally charged, but that could change once he leaves office.

In addition to a new president, Hondurans on Sunday chose a new congress, new representatives to the Central American Parliament and a bevy of local races.

The Organization of American States observation mission said in a statement late Sunday that the voting had appeared to be “appropriate and peaceful.”

Sunday’s turnout was 10 points above that in 2017.

Caption National Party presidential candidate Nasry Asfura show his ink stained finger after casting his ballot at a polling station during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Voters line up outside a polling station during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Supporters of Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro cheer before she speaks in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption People line up outside a polling station after closing time to vote during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The National Electoral Council announced that polling stations that still had people waiting outside to vote should stay open until all had a chance to cast their ballots. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Xiomara Castro, presidential candidate of the Free Party, shows her pinky finger marked with indelible ink after voting in general elections in Catacamas, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez) Credit: Elmer Martinez Credit: Elmer Martinez

Caption A man votes during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A voter casts her ballot during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A voter looks at candidates lists at a National Party information booth outside a polling station during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Voters wait for their ballots a polling station during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A electoral volunteer counts ballots at a polling station during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A voter registers on a finger print scanner at a polling station during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption National Party presidential candidate Nasry Asfura arrives at a polling station during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption An election worker casts her ballot during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The National Electoral Council called on political parties to refrain from declaring their candidates victorious or providing partial vote totals while voting was ongoing. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption Soldiers guard boxes of electoral ballots after the closing of a voting center during general elections in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The National Electoral Council called on political parties to refrain from declaring their candidates victorious or providing partial vote totals while voting was ongoing. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

Caption A supporter of Free Party presidential candidate Xiomara Castro cheers before she speaks in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Castro claimed victory, setting up a showdown with the National Party which said its candidate had won a vote that could end the conservative party's 12 years in power. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo