Leishman rides hot putter to lead at LIV Golf in Tucson

“I hung in there nicely,” Howell said. “You're in altitude, the pins are on the edges of slopes, it's hard to get the ball close. Birdies aren't easy.”

Howell is among eight players who previously played The Gallery when it was a World Golf Championship event in 2007 and 2008. Henrik Stenson won in 2007 and lost in semifinals to Tiger Woods the following year before it moved to a different course on Dove Mountain.

Stroke play wasn't as kind to Stenson. He was 4 over after seven holes and had to rally with four birdies the rest of the way for a 73.

Dustin Johnson also got off to a rough start with a tee shot into the desert for double bogey on No. 2, his starting hole in the shotgun start, and another double bogey on No. 7. He finished with three straight birdies from short range for a 73.

Joaquin Niemann, Peter Uihlein and David Puig, who signed with LIV Golf out of Arizona State, each were at 67. The group at 68 included Sergio Garcia and Pat Perez.

Niemann and Puig each play for Torque, which had a one-shot lead in the team competition over Smash and Iron Heads.

Cameron Smith, at No. 5 in the world the highest-ranked player with LIV Golf, struggled with his tee shots in the high desert. He rallied with three straight birdies late in his round, only to hit another wild drive on the 18th hole for bogey and a 71.

Thirty of the 48 players in the field broke par. That included Phil Mickelson (70) and Laurie Canter (70), who again filled in for Martin Kaymer as the German recovers from injury.

