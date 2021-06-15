Leonard, George each score 31, Clippers tie series with Jazz

In a game that Los Angeles dominated all night, Leonard provided the highlight with his dunk late in the first half. He got the ball just beyond the 3-point line, drove past Royce O'Neale in the lane and then slammed it over Derrick Favors to give the Clippers a 62-38 lead with 1:24 remaining in the second quarter.

The dunk quickly went viral on social media and even caused Philadelphia star Joel Embiid to pause in the middle of his postgame remarks after the 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

“I'm sure you saw that, but that Kawhi dunk was crazy,” Embiid said before going to back to discuss his team's loss.

Leonard — who avoids social media — said Ivica Zubac showed him Embiid's comments after the game.

“In that game and the heat of the moment, have to have that mentality,” Leonard said of his dunk. “After that though (Joe) Ingles hit a wide open 3, so we still have room for improvement.”

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Utah won the tip and scored on Bogdanovic’s dunk before the Clippers scored the next 10 points and never looked back as Leonard had five points during the early run.

LA’s largest lead in the first quarter was 19 as it was 6 of 12 on 3-pointers and forced six Utah turnovers. The Jazz trailed 30-13 at the end of the first quarter as they were 6 of 21 from the floor and didn't make their first 3-pointer until 1:34 remaining.

“I thought it was our defense where we set the tone. We were able to get out in transition,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, making him the first player since Golden State’s Stephen Curry in 2019 to have six straight 30-point games in the playoffs.

Ingles added 19 and Bojan Bogdanovic 18 for the top-seeded Jazz, who have lost back-to-back playoff games for the first time this year.

“I think we shot ourselves in the foot a few times with the turnovers. And that’s really what kind of played into their taking advantage,” Mitchell said. “When you allow a team to get out in transition, get going early, it’s tough to come back after that.”

Morris hit a pair of free throws with 5:21 remaining to put the Clippers up 51-22, which was their largest lead of the night. They had a 24-point advantage at halftime (68-44), which is tied for their second biggest in postseason franchise history.

LA led 105-85 with 6:48 remaining before the Jazz countered with a 17-7 run to cut it in half with 2:10 left.

“We were playing hard. We were competing. We weren’t playing smart in that we weren’t connected,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said. “We weren’t putting ourselves in situations where we could have success, I think."

MORE DYNAMIC DUOS

Leonard and George have each scored at least 20 points in all 11 games this postseason. They are just the third duo in NBA history to do that in a team’s first 11 playoff games and the first since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant with the Lakers in 2003.

Jerry West, who watched Monday’s game from courtside, and Elgin Baylor were the other duo with the 1962 Lakers.

TIP-INS

Jazz: NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert was in foul trouble most of the night and finished with 11 points. ... Jordan Clarkson was only 3 of 12 from the field and 2 of 8 on 3-pointers after averaging 5.3 made from beyond the arc in the first three games. ... G Mike Conley remained out due to a right hamstring strain. Snyder did not have an updated timetable on when Conley could return.

Clippers: Morris Sr. is 16 of 27 (59.3%) on 3-pointers during LA's six postseason victories but is 7 of 33 (21.2%) in the five losses. ... Patrick Beverley had a postseason career-high four blocks. ... G Rajon Rondo was inactive due to right knee soreness. Lue said before the game that he planned to stick with a nine-player rotation moving forward.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, right, celebrates with guard Paul George after scoring and drawing a foul during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Utah Jazz Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert sits on the bench during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer celebrates during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Clippers and the Utah Jazz Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, left, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson watches during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson reacts after being called for traveling during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series lagainst the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, shoots as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson defends during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors defends during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, right, sits on the floor after committing a foul as referee Zach Zarba gestures during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, right, gestures after a foul that was committed by the Utah Jazz as the Jazz's guard Donovan Mitchell looks down during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill