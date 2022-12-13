Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93

Coming off a 2-2 East Coast trip, Los Angeles used a few big runs and solid defense to control the first half and take a 56-47 lead at the break.

Leonard and George came out shooting to start the third. They each hit a 3-pointer while combining for 13 straight points that extended the lead to 69-55. Luke Kennard came off the bench and keyed a 7-0 run late, hitting a 3 before John Wall's jumper put the Clippers ahead 88-72 going into the fourth.

George and Leonard combined for seven straight points in the fourth and Kennard kept hitting, too, pushing the Clippers' lead to 104-80.

The biggest roar came when Smart missed a pair of free throws, ensuring fans free chicken sandwiches. Smart finished with three points and five fouls.

George and Leonard were part of the Clippers' 17-8 spurt in the second. Los Angeles ran off 11 points in a row as part of a 20-3 burst in the first.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Al Horford (personal reasons) is expected to rejoin the team when it returns home this weekend. ... Former Clipper Blake Griffin started in Horford's place. He picked up a technical foul in the second quarter for grabbing the net.

Clippers: Norman Powell (left groin strain) is progressing well in individual workouts, but there's no timetable for his return. ... Ivica Zubac was a game-time decision to start after experiencing right groin soreness in Saturday's game. He had four points, three rebounds and five fouls in 17 minutes.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the second game of a back-to-back on Boston's second-longest road trip of the season.

Clippers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in the second of five straight home games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong