Leonardo's 'Last Supper' reopens to public with short wait

Access to the masterpiece housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie resumed Tuesday after the second closure of the pandemic, starting in November and the fall virus resurgence. The famed mural was also closed to the public from Feb. 26-June 9, with the double closures resulting in an 80% drop in visitors last year from 2019’s record 445,728 Leonardo admirers.

This year remains uncertain, due both to virus variants and the slower-than-anticipated rollout of vaccinations. Museum officials are anticipating a drop of 60% in visitors, with an accompanying decrease in revenues.