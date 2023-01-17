Leslie Jones promises to be herself hosting 'The Daily Show'

Over the years, "The Daily Show" — first hosted by Craig Kilborn, then Jon Stewart and more recently Trevor Noah — has skewered the left and right by looking at the day's headlines with a jaundiced view. Noah stepped down late last year, and no permanent successor has yet been named.

On “SNL,” three-time Emmy Award nominee Jones did impressions of Whoopi Goldberg, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama, Omarosa Manigault Newman and, most memorably, Donald Trump.

During her run from 2014 to 2019, she routinely hit on Colin Jost while appearing on his “Weekend Update” desk, calling him things like a “little salty oyster cracker,” and showing off her complicated and fictional relationship with fellow cast member Kyle Mooney.

Her viral tweets earned her an NBC correspondent job at the 2016 and 2018 Olympics. She hosted the BET Awards in 2017 and starred in the 2016 “Ghostbusters” remake.

Jones said she has been keeping up with daily events and personalities to ensure “The Daily Show” is still topical under her watch, but she's also got stuff planned.

“We got already a lot of ideas wrapped up and what we want to do and what we want the show to look like,” she said. “Of course that changes with daily events. If something big happened, of course, we would have to change it for that. But, yeah, we got a lot of stuff that we already want to do.”

Asked if she'd be interested in inheriting the host's chair on a permanent basis, Jones was non-committal. “I don’t really want to answer that,” she said.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits