Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break

The government maintains tight control over what films can be shown and enforces an unofficial ban on foreign productions during national holidays, when it seeks to promote domestic releases praising the ruling Communist Party.

Under the title “The Battle at Lake Changjin," the holiday's box office champion tells the story of Chinese troops battling U.S. soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The episode is known in the U.S. as the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, during which U.S.-led United Nations troops fought their way out of an encirclement amid freezing weather by Chinese forces who had entered the conflict earlier that year in aid of their North Korean allies.

China hails the conflict, in which U.N. and Chinese forces fought to a standstill that continues to divide the Korean Peninsula, as a patriotic national struggle termed the “War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea."

Caption A woman wearing mask past by an advertisement for the patriotic movie "My People, My Parents" at a cinema in Beijing, China, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. China saw a major dip in travel over the past week's National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

