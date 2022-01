Lewis buries late 3 to send Marquette past Villanova 57-54

Eric Dixon led Villanova with 15 points, and Justin Moore had 13.

Elliott made a 3 with 3:40 left that pulled the Golden Eagles within one, and Lewis went inside for a bucket that tied it at 54 with 1:07 left — the buckets that pushed them to the brink of their biggest win of the season.

The Golden Eagles had already won four straight Big East games for the first time since 2018-19 and came out from the jump poised for five. Marquette never shrunk from the challenge of playing at the Pavilion and never wilted, considered one nice stretch: Gillespie tied the game on a 3, Marquette airballed the next possession and Caleb Daniels worked inside for a tough basket and a 27-25 Wildcats lead.

With the packed crowd getting louder, Lewis settled down the Golden Eagles with a 3 and Darryl Morsell scored with 3 seconds left to send them into halftime with a 30-29 lead.

It was just a sign of the bigger buckets — and one upset — ahead.

HART STOPPER

Josh Hart, the 2017 Big East player of the year and current New Orleans Pelicans guard, had his jersey retired at halftime. Hart was a two-time MVP of the Big East Tournament and the leading scorer on Villanova’s 2016 national championship team.

“Our biggest and best memories of being here are winning the national championship,” Hart said.

Hart spent his first two NBA seasons with the Lakers and is in his third season with the Pelicans. He’s averaging a career-best 13.1 points, with 7.5 rebounds in 35 games.

Wright had noticed Hart on a scouting trip for another player and quickly became enamored with a player he says he knew would be a “great Villanova basketball player.”

“It’s kind of hard to put into words what he meant to me,” Hart said. “I came in as a freshman with a small shot of coming into the league.”

Hart is the only Villanova player to record 1,900 or more points (1,921), 800 or more rebounds (812), 250 or more assists (266) and 150 or more steals (161) over his career. Villanova does not retire numbers (with the exception of Paul Arizin’s No. 11).

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles opened a pivotal stretch against Top 25 teams, with Villanova marking a stretch of six of seven games against teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. Marquette’s career record improved to 131-210 against Top 25 teams (4-4 this season).

Villanova: The Wildcats are about as tough as any team to beat on campus. They fell to 323-65 since the building opened in 1986 and 30-3 since the building reopened in 2018-19 following a $65 million renovation.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Host No. 20 Xavier on Sunday.

Villanova: Play Saturday at Georgetown.

Caption Villanova forward Eric Dixon (43) and Marquette forward Justin Lewis (10) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Caption Villanova forward Brandon Slater (3) moves around Marquette forward Justin Lewis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Caption Marquette guard Darryl Morsell (32) and Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson

Caption Villanova guard Caleb Daniels (14) keeps the ball away from Marquette forward Kur Kuath (35) and guard Greg Elliott (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) Credit: Laurence Kesterson