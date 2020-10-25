Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP for record 92nd F1 victory

Then it was time for the traditional Champagne spraying, although Verstappen and Bottas had the last word this time, as Verstappen poured the bottle over Hamilton's head and Bottas sprayed him good-naturedly in the face with his.

Hamilton took a record-extending 97th career pole position, starting ahead of Bottas and Verstappen on a track being used for the first time in F1.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr. briefly held the race lead and then Bottas led until Hamilton passed him on Lap 20.

After that Hamilton coasted to the finish line and into the record books.

The only thing that did trouble him was a bout of cramp in his right calf muscle, but that did little to deter him.

Plenty of mask-wearing fans sat in the stands around the undulating 4.6-kilometer (3-mile) circuit in Portimao. The track has frequent elevation changes and notably caused drivers problems with grip —among them Charles Leclerc but the Ferrari driver did well to finish fourth in an uncompetitive car. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly made a great late overtake on Racing Point’s Sergio Perez to take fifth place.

Hamilton made a hesitant start while Bottas was overtaken by Verstappen only to gain the position back and then overtake a surprisingly cautious Hamilton as rain started falling.

“I had a huge oversteer,” Hamilton said. “I backed off massively.”

But Sainz Jr. zoomed up from seventh to first on the quicker soft tires, until Bottas passed him on Lap 6, Hamilton did so on Lap 7 and Verstappen on the next.

Perez had a lucky escape at the start when he made contact with Verstappen and flew sideways off the track, without getting hit by another car. Kimi Raikkonen went from 16th to sixth with some typically daring moves but the 41-year-old Finn started to drift back while, up ahead, Bottas led until Hamilton overtook him.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll made a reckless move on the left of Lando Norris and went off track after clipping the McLaren on Lap 19. Stroll was given a 5-second time penalty.

Hamilton’s speed advantage was such that he was soon well clear of Bottas, whose rear right tire was graining. He perhaps gambled on Hamilton losing tire grip himself, but the gap was 10 seconds when Hamilton pitted for new tires on Lap 41.

Bottas came in on the following lap and when he came out he was caught in traffic and struggling for rhythm.

The day belonged to Hamilton, and it appears inevitable that title No. 7 will follow suit.

After which, the only thing left will be 100 victories on his way to setting another record for titles.

His first win came in Canada, 13 years ago, when driving for McLaren, and the team sportingly sent Hamilton a Tweet featuring a bottle of Champagne and the words “You never forget your first.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Jose Sena Goulao, Pool via AP) Credit: Jose Sena Goulao Credit: Jose Sena Goulao

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after his record breaking 92nd win at the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Jose Sena Goulao, Pool via AP) Credit: Jose Sena Goulao Credit: Jose Sena Goulao

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 file photo, Mercedes team members spray champagne at Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrating after winning the Formula One Italy Grand Prix at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy. British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd win to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

FILE - In this Sunday, April 17, 2011 file photo, McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, with yellow helmet, celebrates with his crews after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai, China. British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd win to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, file) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

FILE - In this Sunday July 6, 2008 file photo, McLaren Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain who won the British Formula One Grand Prix celebrates following the race in Silverstone, England. British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd win to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file) Credit: LEFTERIS PITARAKIS Credit: LEFTERIS PITARAKIS

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 1992 file photo, German Formula One racing driver Michael Schumacher holds the trophy and magnum bottle of champagne, after winning his first Grand Prix race in Francorchamps, Belgium. British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd win to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil, file) Credit: ROBERTO PFEIL Credit: ROBERTO PFEIL

FILE - In this Sunday Oct. 1, 2006 file photo, Germany's Michael Schumacher, left, celebrates his win in the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix with race engineer Chris Dyer, at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China. British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd win to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher. (AP Photo/Greg Baker, file) Credit: GREG BAKER Credit: GREG BAKER