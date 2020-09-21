LHP Cole Hamels done for year after just 1 start for Braves

Expected ace Mike Soroka went down with a season-ending injury, former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz was demoted after just one start, and Sean Newcomb also was sent to the alternate training site after getting hammered in his four starts.

The Braves were hoping Hamels, who signed an $18 million, one-year contract last fall, would return in time to provide a boost for the playoffs. He was scheduled to start the final game of the regular season Sunday, putting him position to join the postseason rotation behind Fried and Anderson.

Now, Hamels is done for the year, his Braves' career possibly ending after he made that one appearance last week in Baltimore. He went 3 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on three hits, with two strikeouts and one walk in a loss to the Orioles.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels, center, is pulled from the game by manager Brian Snitker, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

