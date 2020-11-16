LHP Drew Smyly, Braves agree to $11 million, 1-year contract

Atlanta also had to deal with former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz suffering a mysterious drop in velocity that resulted in him being farmed out after making only one start.

Despite their starting pitching woes, the Braves won their third straight NL East title and reached the league Championship Series, losing in seven games to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after squandering a 3-1 lead.

Smyly missed two full seasons after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery, returning in 2019 to split time between Texas and Philadelphia, He combined to go 4-7 with a 6.24 ERA in 21 starts and 25 appearances overall.

Smyly began his career in Detroit, was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014 and has bounced around to several teams since his injury. His best season was 2014, when he went 9-10 with 3.24 ERA in 25 starts.

Coming back from his injury, the lefty was released by both the Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers before a promising return to form last year with the Giants. Most notably, he had 42 strikeouts in 26.1 innings and surrendered just three hits in 36 at-bats (.083) to left-handed hitters.

Smyly has a career record of 35-35 with a 4.13 ERA.

San Francisco Giants' Drew Smyly, rear, pitches against Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants' Drew Smyly pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in a makeup of a game postponed Tuesday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu