Li beats Pieters in playoff to win BMW International Open

Li recovered with birdies on the 16th and 17th but missed a birdie putt which could have won the tournament on the final hole.

Li then won a playoff for the first time in his career with a birdie as Pieters failed to sink a 10-foot putt.

The tournament took place amid simmering tension over players signing with the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV series.

Unlike the PGA Tour, the European tour stopped short of issuing indefinite suspensions from all its competitions even if players took part in the lucrative inaugural LIV tournament in England this month, but i t did issue fines Friday and suspended them from three tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA, including the Scottish Open.

Ten golfers who played the first LIV event were in the field in Munich, with Pablo Larrazábal the best performer, finishing five strokes off the lead, and Louis Oosthuizen one stroke further back.

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer played this week and said the European tour's warning of future punishment for golfers who continue with LIV won't stop him playing more Saudi-run tournaments.

“I'll play all of the LIV tournaments until the end of the year and let's see how the sanctions look again after that,” Kaymer said in comments reported by Germany's dpa agency. “You don't like to get some kind of sanctions each week because you've played a tournament somewhere else.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports