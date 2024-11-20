Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates among the mourners at singer's funeral

Breaking: Final count: Republican McDonald elected to county commission in historic win

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

A horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Liam Payne arrives for the funeral service of the One Direction singer at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, England, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — The former members of One Direction reunited Tuesday for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson joined friends and family to at the service for 31-year-old Payne, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin to St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of London. Undertakers carried the dark blue casket with silver handles, topped with white roses, into the 800-year-old church for the private service.

The funeral location was not made public in advance to prevent a large crowd from gathering, though dozens of local people and fans still gathered nearby.

The crowd fell silent when Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen, emerged from a car to stand beside the horse-drawn carriage, which was topped with floral tributes reading “Son” and “Daddy.” Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear, with the singer Cheryl Tweedy.

Among the mourners was Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy, actor and presenter James Corden, former soccer player Robbie Keane and music mogul Simon Cowell who put One Direction together.

The band formed in 2010 after the five teenagers auditioned for "The X-Factor" as solo acts and were brought together by Cowell, a judge on the show. With their loyal fan base of "Directioners" they became one of the most successful boy bands of all time.

After the group split in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo career which failed to match the success of One Direction. He was also open about struggling with his mental health and alcohol amid the pressures of fame.

Prosecutors in Argentina said that Payne had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital on Oct. 16. They have charged three people over his death, with "abandonment of a person followed by death" and "supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics."

