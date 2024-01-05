BreakingNews
DeWine bans gender-affirming surgeries on minors

Liberty stars Salter, Daniels enter transfer portal

Liberty’s record-setting season didn’t come without a cost

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

Liberty's record-setting season didn't come without a cost.

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was responsible for a school-record 44 touchdowns, and wide receiver CJ Daniels, whose 55 receptions went for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns, have both since entered the transfer portal.

The No. 23 Flames (13-1) ended their season with a 45-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. Liberty scored quickly on its opening drive, Salter hitting Bentley Hanshaw with a 17-yard scoring pass with 12:37 to play in the opening period, but that was all the scoring the Flames could muster in the New Year's Day matchup.

Salter threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,089 yards and 12 scores, breaking Malik Willis' record of 40 TDs responsible for at Liberty.

He was recruited by the staff of Hugh Freeze, now the coach at Auburn.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in...
2
Strays land in doghouse after causing an estimated $350K in damage to...
3
The U.S. northeast is preparing for a weekend storm that threatens to...
4
Florida can import prescription drugs from Canada, US regulators say
5
Harry Dunn, officer who defended the US Capitol on Jan. 6, is running...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top