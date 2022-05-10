Librarians, authors, publishers form anti-book ban coalition

Unite Against Book Bans ( https://uniteagainstbookbans.org ) also includes the publishers Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan, the Authors Guild and the National Coalition Against Censorship. Resources will include helping community members draft petitions, forming questionnaires for political candidates and designing graphics for social media.

“This is a dangerous time for readers and the public servants who provide access to reading materials. Readers, particularly students, are losing access to critical information, and librarians and teachers are under attack for doing their jobs,” Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the library association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s time that policymakers understand the severity of this issue."