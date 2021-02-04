Library association awards Carnegie medals to McBride, Giggs

McBride and Giggs each have strong childhood memories of libraries. McBride, a longtime New Yorker, would visit them often because they were a “safe space” and because his family couldn't afford to buy many books. Giggs remembers her mother getting into aerobics “in a big way” and , a few nights a week, dropping off her and her sister at a library next door to the workout space.

Ghost stories were a favorite.

“Especially ‘true histories of the paranormal’ with photographs of poltergeists that were in fact only smudges, or the developer’s accidental thumbprints, in attic-windows and on staircases,” she says “Back then, as now, I was interested in the boundary-lines between fact, documentation, and belief — a theme that threads through ‘Fathoms,’ which is as much about the myths whales sustain, as the science of animal-life in the oceans of the 21st century.”