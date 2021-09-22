Library devoted to Japan novelist Murakami to open in Tokyo

They include records by Billie Holiday, Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

“I wish a place like this had been built after my death, so I can rest in peace and have someone take care of it," Murakami joked. “I feel a bit nervous seeing it while I’m still alive.”

Murakami said he will contribute as much as possible to the library. It currently focuses on his works, but he said he hopes it will be expanded to include those of other novelists “so it becomes a wide-ranging and fluid research space.”

After his 1979 debut novel, “Hear the Wind Sing,” the 1987 romance “Norwegian Wood” became his first bestseller, establishing him as a young literary star. He is also known for bestsellers such as “A Wild Sheep Chase,” “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle,” and “1Q84,” and is a perennial candidate for the Nobel Literature Prize.

Murakami is an avid listener and collector of music ranging from classical to jazz and rock, and it serves as an important motif in many of his stories. He also has written books on music.

Beginning in 2018, Murakami has hosted a “Murakami Radio” show on Tokyo FM on which he plays his favorite music and sometimes takes requests and questions from listeners.

The archive project emerged in 2018 when Murakami offered to donate his collection of materials, which had grown so much over the past 40 years that he was running out of storage space at his home and office.

Tadashi Yanai, the founder of the parent company of Uniqlo and a Waseda alumnus, donated 1.2 billion yen ($11 million) for the cost of the library.

Caption Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami poses for media during a press conference on the university's new international house of literature, The Haruki Murakami Library, opening at the Waseda University Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

