Libya: Gadhafi son disqualified from running for president

He was captured by fighters in the town of Zintan late in 2011, the year when the popular uprising, backed by NATO, toppled his father after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gadhafi was killed that same year in October amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war. The dictator's son was released in June 2017.

The announcement of his possible candidacy has stirred controversy across the divided country, where a number of other high-profile candidates have also emerged in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, several controversial candidates came forward, including powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, and the country's interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The long-awaited vote still faces challenges, including unresolved issues over laws governing the elections, and occasional infighting among armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between the country’s east and west, split for years by the war, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.