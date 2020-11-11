Libyan man admits stabbing murders of 3 friends in UK park

Khairi Saadallah admitted to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 attack in Reading, 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London.

James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were enjoying a warm Saturday evening in the city's Forbury Gardens park when they were stabbed. Each died from a single stab wound. Three other men were injured.