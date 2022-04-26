Light bulb rule ensures brighter future, energy chief says

The Trump administration in 2019 had slowed a years-long push by Congress and past administrations to switch Americans to LED bulbs and other lighting that uses less electricity. Former President Donald Trump said in September 2019 that the Energy Department canceled a pending phaseout of incandescent bulbs because "what's saved is not worth it."

Advocates hailed the latest rule change, saying it would ensure that commonly used light bulbs meet an easily achieved efficiency standard.

“This is a victory for consumers and for the climate — one that’s been a long time coming,” said Steven Nadel, executive director of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce energy waste and combat climate change.

LED bulbs “have become so inexpensive that there’s no good reason for manufacturers to keep selling 19th-century technology that just isn’t very good at turning electrical energy into light,'' Nadel said. The new standards “will finally phase out energy-wasting bulbs across the country.”

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said that while retailers will likely be able to sell inefficient bulbs well into 2023, “responsible chains ought to get them off their shelves as soon as possible and certainly by the end of this year.''

In 2020, about 30% of light bulbs sold in the United States were incandescent or halogen incandescent bulbs, according to industry groups.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles, Jan. 21, 2011. The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billion of dollars a year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption FILE - Manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles, Jan. 21, 2011. The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billion of dollars a year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong