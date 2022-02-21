Light rain brings hope for fire-ravaged Argentina province

Authorities estimate losses so far at more than 26 billion Argentine pesos (more than $240 million), and experts say the province could need years to recover.

Firefighting units have begun to arrive from all corners of Argentina and also from Brazil and Bolivia.

Artists and public figures are campaigning to raise funds for the victims, while donations of basic goods are pouring into the area.

People are bringing fruit, water and ice, said Laura Núñez, a volunteer helping fight the blazes. “They bring it in a trailer, they are getting everything possible so that we can focus on the fire and try to help,” she said.

The light rainfall cheered the firefighters.

“It’s a blessing from God, I think God took pity on us,” said another volunteer, Estefanía Riveiro, who is carrying buckets of water to “help our animals.”

Caption A firefighter works to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A column of fire burns pine trees in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption The remaining embers of a fire still smolder in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A man helps drivers to cross amid fires consuming a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that have burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A firefighter drinks water as he takes a break from extinguishing a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Farmers observe a forest fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption The remains of trees smolder after a fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Men work to extinguish a brush fire that Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Firefighter Marcelo Taboada smokes a cigarette while taking a break from working to extinguish a brush fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Burned pine trees consumed by a fire in lay Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Firefighters work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Trees smolder after a forest fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Volunteers fill a water tank for firefighters near columns of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, declared the province an "ecological and environmental disaster zone." (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption A farmer observes a fire in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption The remaining embers of a fire still smolder in Santa Tecla, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Fires continue to ravage the Corrientes province that has burnt over half-a-million hectares. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Caption Firefighters create a fire wall in order to stop a column of fire in Santo Tome, Corrientes province, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, declared the province an "ecological and environmental disaster zone." (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)