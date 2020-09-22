Lightning beat Stars 3-2 in Game 2, get even in Stanley Cup

On their second power play in Game 2, the Lightning cycled the puck to set up Kucherov’s pass to Point to open the scoring 11:23 into the game. Three minutes later, soon after Khudobin slid over to stop Kucherov’s one-timer, Palat finished a nice passing sequence, taking advantage of a half-open net. Victor Hedman had the secondary assist on both of those goals.

Shattenkirk scored less than a minute later.

It was the first time in seven games Tampa Bay scored the opening goal.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay. Khudobin had 28 saves.

Tampa Bay had failed to score on its previous 14 power-play chances with the man advantage, since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finale, until the Kucherov-assisted goals.

Dallas finally got on the board on a power play with 5:17 left in the second. Klingberg took a shot from near the blue line, and Pavelski redirected the puck with his raised stick even with Ryan McDonagh all over him in front of the net.

In the third period, Klingberg was in the right circle, when instead of taking a shot as Vasilevskiy expected, passed to the stick Janmark, who had charged and suddenly stopped behind Shattenkirk just beyond the crease to score.

The Lightning looked to have another goal, and a two-goal lead, with just under 11 minutes left when Mikhail Sergachev shot from the point and got the puck through traffic past Khudobin. But Dallas interim coach Rick Bowness challenged that Tampa Bay was offside, and replay clearly showed that Blake Coleman was.

Late in the second period, Pat Maroon decked Khudobin after taking a shot and got a goalie interference penalty. Earlier in the shift, McDonagh knocked Blake Comeau down and out with a questionable hit. Corey Perry and Cedric Paquette go at it, with Perry putting him in a headlock before an angry Paquette flipped him over.

NOTES: Pavelski’s 10th goal this postseason was No. 58 in his career, matching former Stars standout Mike Modano for second-most by a U.S. born-player. Joe Mullen’s 60 is the most, still less than half of the overall record of 122 for Wayne Gretzky. ... Kucherov’s 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) are the most ever in a postseason for a Tampa Bay player. Point now has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists), matching the previous record set by Brad Richards (12 goals, 14 assists) during the 2004 championship run. ... The Lightning have started all three of the Stanley Cup Final appearances the same way, losing Game 1 and then winning Game 2. They were the 2004 champion when they beat Calgary in a seven-game series, and lost the 2015 final in six games against Chicago.

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon (14) during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

