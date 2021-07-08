Lightning, Canadiens tied 0-0 after 1st in Cup Final Game 5

The defending champion Lightning outshot the Canadiens 13-4 in a dominant start to their second opportunity to wrap up the series and win the Cup for the second time in 10 months. But they couldn't crack Price, who seems to have found his groove in the final after a rough first three games.

Tampa Bay had its fair share of chances. Playoff leading goal-scorer Brayden Point fumbled the puck at the edge of the crease, Nikita Kucherov shot it into Price from point-blank range and Tyler Johnson rang a shot off the crossbar.