Lightning, hail, floods lash France, leaving 1 dead, damage

Lightning hit the Eiffel Tower, without causing damage, and set roofs on fire east of Paris, according to local authorities. Residents of southwest France posted photos online of hail the size of tennis balls, and drivers in the Paris region shared images of flooded highways and daytime skies blackened by thunder clouds.

Thousands of households remained without electricity Sunday after the storms struck across France on Saturday, according to utility Enedis. Flights out of Paris’ Orly Airport were temporarily suspended Saturday, and there were delays at Charles de Gaulle Airport.