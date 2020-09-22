Lightning lead Stars 3-1 after 2nd in Stanley Cup G2

After making a Stanley Cup Final-record 22 saves in the third period of Dallas' 4-1 win in Game 1, Anton Khudobin allowed three goals on four shots in a span of less than four minutes in the first period.

The Stars entered the second game having won four in a row, a streak during which Khudobin stopped 139 of 145 shots. He had 16 saves through two periods.

Tampa Bay scored the opening goal for the first time in seven games on Point's one-timer during a power play.

Kucherov's 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) are the most ever in a postseason for a Tampa Bay player. Point now has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists), matching the previous record set by Brad Richards (12 goals, 14 assists) during the 2004 championship run.

Pavelski’s 10th goal this postseason was No. 58 for his career, matching former Stars standout Mike Modano for second-most by a U.S. born-player. Joe Mullen’s 60 is the most, still less than half of the overall record of 122 for Wayne Gretzky.

On their second power play of the game, the Lightning cycled the puck to set up Kucherov's pass to Point to open the scoring 11:23 into the game. Three minutes later, soon after Khudobin slid over to stop Kucherov's one-timer, Palat finished a nice passing sequence, taking advantage of a half-open net.

Shattenkirk scored less than a minute later.

Kucherov left the bench momentarily early in the game after slamming hard into the boards on a collision with defenseman Jamie Oleksiak after trying to block a shot. Kucherov had already ended up on the ice twice before, when he was popped by Dallas captain Jamie Benn and when he drew a high-sticking penalty against Mattias Janmark.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars during first-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) is scored against as Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) reacts and Stars' Roope Hintz (24) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan McDonagh (27) battle as Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save during first-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON