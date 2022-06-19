Lightning may be running out of gas vs fresher Avalanche

"You've played an extraordinary amount of games, and playoff games are obviously just a little bit more physical, a little bit more everything as you play them," said three-time Cup champion Justin Williams, who's becoming an NHL Network analyst starting with Game 3. "As of right now, these guys are fading. Listen, they've played a lot of hockey, but once you get this far in the playoffs, you're running mostly on adrenaline right now.

"You feel pretty good, and an excuse to have played too much hockey is one that I’m sure that they’re not prepared to use right now.”

The Lightning didn’t put themselves on the verge of becoming the NHL’s first three-peat champion since the New York Islanders of the early 1980s by making excuses. Even after getting trounced 7-0 in Game 2 Saturday night and looking unable to keep up with the speedy Avalanche, the players pointed to overcoming this same deficit against the Rangers in the Eastern Conference final as reason to believe this series isn’t close to being over.

“We’re in the same situation,” veteran winger Corey Perry said. “And we found a way to win Game 3 at the end of the game there. It rejuvenated us, it got us going again and now we’re going home.”

The Avalanche are already rejuvenated. After finishing first in the West in the regular season, they swept Nashville in the first round, took out St. Louis in six and then finished off another sweep of Edmonton to give themselves more than a week off before the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

It appears to be paying dividends with fresh legs and crisper plays.

“I think it’s physics that when you get rest you’re rested,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “If you play every other day for a long period of time, it’s going to wear you down. But they’ve been here before, they’ve played too long seasons before, so we can’t think about that too much that we’re the fresh team.”

The Avalanche do look like the fresher team, and that has allowed them to keep up the pressure on the Lightning despite an experience disadvantage at this stage of the playoffs. Colorado got here by flustering opponents into making mistakes, and that recipe is working again in the final.

Tampa Bay’s challenge now is to figure out how to counteract the situation it’s faced with. Motivation, at least, won’t be an issue.

“This time of year there’s only two teams and this is the best time of the year to play hockey and it’s the finals,” Perry said. “Why wouldn’t you want to be here? Why would you want to just say ‘Hey, we play a lot of hockey.’ There’s no point saying that. So we’re excited to be here. We want to be here.”

Players from the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning fight during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver. Among the players are Lightning's Alex Killorn (17) and Anthony Cirelli (71) and Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) turns after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reacts after a goal by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar during the third period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver.