Quick-strike Lightning lead Canadiens 4-2 after 2nd period

Johnson scored on a 2-on-1 break and after Montreal goalie Carey Price got his blocker up to stop Mathieu Joseph’s shot from the left circle. The rebound caromed off Joseph’s skate and directly to Johnson who backhanded it into the open right side.

Kucherov and Heman have a goal and assist each, and Palat has two assists.

Vasilevskiy has stopped 23 of 25 shots, and Price has stopped 17 of 21.

The Canadiens welcomed back interim head coach Dominique Ducharme. He returned after 14 days in mandatory quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test.

Ducharme was forced into making a quick decision by spending Montreal’s timeout to stem the Lightning’s momentum and allow the Canadiens to regroup after allowing two goals on five shots.

The Lightning were without forward Alex Killorn, who missed his second game with an undisclosed injury.

The game was the NHL’s first played in the month of July, a year after playing its first games in August.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli celebrates a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) as Shea Weber (6) and Ben Chiarot (8) react during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme gives instructions to his players during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) celebrates a goal on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Lightning's David Savard (58) looks on during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) gives up a goal as Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) looks on during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton and Anthony Cirelli looks for the rebound during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson

Montreal Canadiens' Corey Perry (94) skates by as Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon, Mathieu Joseph, David Savard and Tyler Johnson, from left, celebrate Johnson's goal during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Ryan Remiorz Credit: Ryan Remiorz