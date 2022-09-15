Likely vote over Louisiana project caught in abortion debate

In Louisiana, legislation bans all abortions except if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to the patient if they continue with the pregnancy and in the case of "medically futile" pregnancies — when the fetus has a fatal abnormality. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Following the downfall of Roe v. Wade, the mayor, district attorney and sheriff in New Orleans vowed to oppose the strict ban. In addition, city council passed a resolution directing police and prosecutors not to use city funds to enforce the ban.

Landry, a Republican who is considered a likely 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial candidate, described city leaders’ opposition as a “dereliction of duty.” He turned to the Bond Commission, who voted to deny a preliminary authorization of the line of credit for a power plant project of the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.

State Sen. Jimmy Harris, a Democrat who represents New Orleans, urged commission members to approve the future credit line — noting that the plant would help protect 384,000 people, allowing them clean water to drink and bathe in, instead of undergoing frequent water boil advisories. Currently the pumps are powered by outdated turbines, which also power the city’s water and sewage system.

“Find something nonessential to go after,” Paul Rainwater, a lobbyist for New Orleans, told the commission in August. “Not the Sewerage and Water Board, not the power station, not the pumps.

In a state that has been devastated by natural disasters, flooding is at the forefront of mind — especially as Louisiana is in the midst of hurricane season. Forecasters have predicted there will be 14 to 20 named storms this year, including six to 10 hurricanes.

While approval of a future line of credit would not immediately release project funds, the approval would send a “critical signal” to contractors that funds would be available to finish the project. The city and Entergy New Orleans are paying for the majority of the project’s cost, but Rainwater said state funding will be necessary to keep the project on track to be completed in 2024.

Whether or not the line of credit will be approved or withheld for a third consecutive month will be determined during the Bond Commission meeting Thursday, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.