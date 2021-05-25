Lillard hits 8 3-pointers, ties NBA playoff record for half

Lillard was 8 of 11 from long range against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 on Monday night on his way to a 32-point first-half. His eight 3s matched the mark held by Toronto's Vince Carter, who hit that many in the first half against Philadelphia on May 11, 2001.

Led by Lillard, Portland is putting on another stellar 3-point display and finished 12 of 18 for the half. The Blazers hit 19 3-pointers in Game 1, which was a franchise-best for a playoff game.