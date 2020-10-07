Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19

The results are an interim look at a mid-stage study in which 112 people received the antibodies and 156 got a placebo.

The amount of virus was significantly lower 11 days later in those given the drug -- the main goal of the study. Virus also was lower at earlier time points as well. Symptom scores were better at three days.

About 5.8% of patients given placebo required hospitalization or an emergency room visit versus 0.9% of those given the antibodies.

The company said there were no serious drug-related side effects.

