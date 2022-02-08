Hamburger icon
Lily King among finalists for $20,000 Story Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Short story collections by Lily King, J. Robert Lennon and Brandon Taylor are finalists for a $20,000 award.

Officials for the Story Prize announced Tuesday, given for outstanding short fiction, were King's “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” Lennon's “Let Me Think” and Brandon Taylor's “Filthy Animals.”

“By virtue of their skillful, bold, and distinctive storytelling, these three books stood out from the deepest pool of quality story collections we’ve ever read,” Larry Dark, director of The Story Prize, said in a statement.

The winner will be announced April 13. The Story Prize was established in 2004 and previous recipients include George Saunders, Edwidge Danticat, Anthony Doerr and Lauren Groff.

