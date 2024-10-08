Lindor excited for his 1st home game in a month as Mets host Phillies in NLDS

Game 3 of the New York Mets' playoff series against Philadelphia marked their star shortstop's initial chance to play on home turf since Sept. 8. A contender for the NL MVP award, Lindor injured his back Sept. 13 in Philadelphia and played just one inning over the next 10 games before returning Sept. 27 in Milwaukee.

After two weeks of dramatic twists and turns on the road, the Mets were back in their own ballpark Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 22.

“It feels great to be back home, knowing that I’m going to play,” Lindor said. “So I’m very excited. I think it’s going to be a fantastic atmosphere.”

Lindor is a huge reason the Mets were able to make it this far and earn at least two Division Series games in Queens.

Among a string of clutch contributions, his tying homer in the ninth inning Sept. 11 at Toronto broke up Bowden Francis' no-hit bid to spark a critical Mets victory, and his go-ahead homer in the ninth on Sept. 30 in Atlanta clinched a postseason berth.

Lindor also fought back from a 1-2 count to draw an eight-pitch walk leading off the ninth against All-Star closer Devin Williams last Thursday in Milwaukee, helping to set up Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer that saved New York's season in the Wild Card Series clincher.

“I’m in a good place right now. I’m living the life I always wanted," Lindor said.

After working hard with the athletic training staff for weeks just to get back on the field, Lindor was sure to receive a huge ovation before Game 3 against the rival Phillies with the best-of-five series even at one game apiece.

Citi Field fans also like to sing along with his walk-up song, “My Girl” by The Temptations.

“We’ve got to play well here otherwise we get booed here, too,” Lindor said, drawing laughs from reporters. "I can’t wait to hear my walk-up song. Yeah, it’s going to be a special moment, for sure. A special day for everybody.”

The switch-hitter said his back injury has caused him to become familiar with some new medical terms.

“There’s a couple of different ones, whether it’s names of injections or names of the L4, L5, S1, facet joints, all that stuff. I’m out here learning anatomy,” Lindor said. “So it wasn’t a good process, but I guess it made me a little smarter.”

He goes through a lengthy pregame routine with athletic trainers to stay healthy enough to play, but Lindor said he's “in a very good spot.”

“I can’t praise the trainers enough (for) how good they have done their job. It’s one of those where if I sit for too long and I get up, I feel it. But it’s not as bad,” Lindor said. “No one that’s playing baseball right now is playing pain-free. We all have something happening. My back, it’s in a much, much better spot. I’m not even thinking about it at this point.”

