Lindor, Marte shine as Mets back Bassitt to win home opener

New York has won 11 in a row against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field, outscoring Arizona 68-21.

Daulton Varsho socked his first homer of the season off Bassitt in the sixth.

Batting left-handed, Lindor chased Zach Davies (0-1) with a two-run drive into the second deck in right field that made it 5-0 in the fifth. The $341 million shortstop followed Marte's three-run homer in the eighth with a shot to left off reliever Caleb Smith.

It was Lindor's 14th career multi-homer game and the fourth time the switch-hitter has gone deep from both sides of the plate.

Lindor also walked twice, stole a base and scored three times. It was an auspicious start to 2022 at Citi Field after he was often booed last year during a miserable first season with the Mets.

Marte, who signed a $78 million, four-year contract as a free agent in November, also stole a base and scored three times. He finished with three hits.

After unveiling a long-awaited statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver outside Citi Field in a pregame ceremony on Jackie Robinson Day around the majors, Bassitt and three Mets relievers limited the Diamondbacks to three hits in the team's 11th consecutive home victory over Arizona since the start of 2018.

New York starters are 6-0 this season, and the Mets improved to 40-21 in home openers — including 10-4 at Citi Field.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen faces RHP Carlos Carrasco on Saturday afternoon.

___

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws in the first in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The New York Mets wear the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as the national anthem is played before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson as he walks on the field before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A memorial for fallen NYPD officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera is displayed during opening ceremonies before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates as he runs home to score on his two-run home run hit off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies while he wears the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets' Robinson Cano hits a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets' Robinson Cano, right, hugs Francisco Lindor, left, after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Mets' Starling Marte, center left, celebrates with Francisco Lindor, left, after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)