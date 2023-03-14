Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

BreakingNews
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The "Mean Girls" star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with "Coming soon..." written on it. The post was captioned "We are blessed and excited!"

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix's “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service's upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

