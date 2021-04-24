Lindsay Lohan's dad accused of taking kickbacks from rehab

Aronberg said Lohan is the 117th person arrested in connection with a task force's ongoing probe into patient brokering in the area.

Lohan's attorney, Heidi Perlet, says her client denies Aronberg's allegations.

“Michael Lohan has helped countless individuals suffering from addiction issues,” Perlet said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Michael should be applauded for his efforts in saving lives, not arrested for them. ... Michael is looking forward to having his day in Court where the whole truth, not the narrative put forth by the State Attorney’s Office, comes out.”

Lohan has had several prior run-ins with the law, including allegations of domestic violence. He appeared on season 5 of “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” which aired on VH1 in 2011.