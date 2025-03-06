Linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning to the Commanders on a 1-year contract, AP source says

Set to turn 35 this summer, Wagner led the Commanders with 132 tackles during the regular season and made 25 more during their playoff run. He keyed a defense that went from last in the league before he and several newcomers arrived to finish 13th under first-year coach Dan Quinn and D-coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

Financial terms were not immediately available, though reports indicated the deal was for $8 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $9.5 million.

Washington re-signed Wagner hours after bringing back kicker Zane Gonzalez. His contract is also for one year and is worth the league minimum salary of $1.17 million, according to another person with knowledge of the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because financial terms were not disclosed.

