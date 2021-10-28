Linwood Holton, first GOP Va. governor of 20th century, dies

Holton became the state’s first GOP governor since Reconstruction when he defeated Democrat William C. Battle. He enrolled his children in predominantly Black schools rather than fight school busing and alienated Democrats who controlled the General Assembly when he insisted on a GOP opponent in 1970 for U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr.’s bid for re-election as an independent.

By the time his term was over, Holton had lost his party’s support. His choice as state GOP chairman lost to Richard D. Obenshain, a Richmond attorney who was the candidate of GOP conservatives.

Although he never officially left the GOP, the former governor increasingly sided with Democrats. In 2001, he actively backed a successful campaign for lieutenant governor by Kaine and later campaigned for Kaine in his successful bid for governor.

“I mourn the loss of my father-in-law Linwood Holton," Kaine said in a statement. “He was more than a father-in-law — he was my friend and my public service role model. His courageous efforts to end racial discrimination in Virginia, born out of a deep religious conviction about the equality of all God’s children, made him a moral pillar for so many.”