Lions agree to sign 3-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, AP source says

Ertz caught the go-ahead touchdown in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over New England six years ago and set a record for catches by a tight end in a season with 116 in 2018. Ertz was traded by the Eagles to Arizona during the 2021 season and asked for his release from the Cardinals earlier this season.

The Lions had little depth at tight end behind rookie Sam LaPorta after Brock Wright was knocked out of Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay with a forearm injury. That came a week after James Mitchell went on injured reserve. Only Anthony Firkser remained with LaPorta in the tight end room.

The Lions will play at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Ertz has 709 receptions for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns in 11 seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl